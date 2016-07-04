BRIEF-Armada Hoffler properties announces a 5.6 pct increase in its Q1 2017 cash dividend
* Armada Hoffler Properties announces a 5.6 percent increase in its first quarter 2017 cash dividend
TORONTO, July 4 Canada's main stock index rallied to a nearly four-week high on Monday, led by mining stocks as gold and silver climbed, while financial and energy stocks also advanced.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 194.33 points, or 1.38 percent, at 14,258.87. Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $2.25 to $2.35 from continuing operations