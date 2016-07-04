TORONTO, July 4 Canada's main stock index rallied to a nearly four-week high on Monday, led by mining stocks as gold and silver climbed, while financial and energy stocks also advanced.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 194.33 points, or 1.38 percent, at 14,258.87. Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Diane Craft)