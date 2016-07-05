TORONTO, July 5 Canada's main stock index ended down on Tuesday, as falling oil prices and worries about global growth pushed its heavyweight energy and financial stocks lower.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially settled down 39.30 points, or 0.28 percent, at 14,219.57. Six of its 10 main industry sectors fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chris Reese)