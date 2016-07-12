TORONTO, July 12 Canada's main stock index notched its highest close in 11 months on Tuesday, boosted by gains in its large energy sector as oil prices surged.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 115.79 points, or 0.81 percent, at 14,477.67. That was its highest close since Aug. 5. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)