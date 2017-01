TORONTO, July 13 Canada's benchmark stock index eked out a small gain on Wednesday, with materials stocks and some financials moving higher while energy stocks fell with oil prices as U.S. crude inventories rose.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 16.13 points, or 0.11 percent, at 14,493.80. Six of its 10 main industry sectors rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)