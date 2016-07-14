BRIEF-SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global ku-band network
* SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global Ku-band network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TORONTO, July 14 Canada's main stock index barely gained for a second straight session on Thursday, adding to an 11-month high as heavyweight banking stocks gained after U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase reported strong loan growth and rising oil prices boosted energy stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 20.72 points, or 0.14 percent, at 14,514.52. Six of its 10 main sectors ended higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
KUALA LUMPUR/BANGKOK, Jan 31 Seeking to capitalise on U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial new travel restrictions, companies and officials in Asia said they would target greater tourism and education ties with Muslims worried about the curbs.
TOKYO, Jan 31 The Bank of Japan plans to buy 410 billion yen ($3.61 billion) of Japanese government bonds with more than five to 10 years to maturity in its market operations next month, returning to its usual amount, the central bank said on Tuesday.