BRIEF-BORALEX ANNOUNCES COMMERCIAL OPERATION OF PORT RYERSE WIND FARM
* SAYS COMMERCIAL OPERATION OF PORT RYERSE WIND FARM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, July 22 Canada's main stock index notched its highest close in more than a year on Friday, boosted by gains for telecom and utilities stocks as it recorded a fourth straight weekly gain.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 34.83 points, or 0.24 percent, at 14,600.66. It gained 0.8 percent on the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* SAYS COMMERCIAL OPERATION OF PORT RYERSE WIND FARM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 A 20-year-old Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty on Monday to posting the names of approximately 100 U.S. military members online and exhorting his Twitter followers to kill them in an effort to support Islamic State.
Jan 30 Source: Hudson Bay Capital Management, L.P.