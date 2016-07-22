TORONTO, July 22 Canada's main stock index notched its highest close in more than a year on Friday, boosted by gains for telecom and utilities stocks as it recorded a fourth straight weekly gain.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 34.83 points, or 0.24 percent, at 14,600.66. It gained 0.8 percent on the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)