TORONTO, July 25 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, hurt by sharp losses for some of its largest energy companies as U.S. oil prices hit a three-month low on renewed fears about a global supply glut.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 102.56 points, or 0.70 percent, at 14,498.10. Its energy sector plunged 3.7 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)