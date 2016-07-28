BRIEF-Olin Corp Q4 shr $0.10
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
TORONTO, July 28 Canada's main stock index eked out a small overall gain on Thursday, as earnings hits and misses pulled investors in opposite directions.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended up 6.18 points, or 0.04 percent, at 14,552.72. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces waiver of condition in substantial issuer bid
* In connection with these improvements, expect to incur a total of about $1.0 million in severance expenses