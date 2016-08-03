TORONTO Aug 3 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Wednesday, boosted by rising energy stocks as oil prices jumped while the index's overall gain was muted by losses for gold miners.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 35.04 points, or 0.24 percent, at 14,512.05. Six of its 10 main sectors rose, with the energy group adding 2.2 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)