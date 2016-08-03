BRIEF-Yingli secures 13MW Order in Australia
* Yingli Green Energy Holding - co's unit has entered into an agreement to supply 13.3 MW of multi-crystalline solar panels for a customer in Australia
TORONTO Aug 3 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Wednesday, boosted by rising energy stocks as oil prices jumped while the index's overall gain was muted by losses for gold miners.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 35.04 points, or 0.24 percent, at 14,512.05. Six of its 10 main sectors rose, with the energy group adding 2.2 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Terraform Global reports 2Q 2016 financial results and files form 10-q
Jan 31 Harley-Davidson Inc said motorcycle shipments for 2016 fell short of its estimates and the company forecast shipments for this year to be flat to down modestly.