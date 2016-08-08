TORONTO Aug 8 Canada's benchmark stock index closed at its highest in more than a year on Monday, as energy stocks jumped with a bounce in oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 106.85 points, or 0.73 percent, at 14,755.62, its strongest finish since June 26, 2015. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)