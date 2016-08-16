UPDATE 4-Sony takes $1 bln writedown on its movie business
* To record 37 bln yen gain within operating income from sale (Adds background on market share)
TORONTO Aug 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as worries about elevated valuations and higher U.S. interest rates offset a rally in oil prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 73.58 points, or 0.50 percent, at 14,703.44. Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Tom Brown)
SYDNEY, Jan 31 Australia's biggest listed private educator Navitas Ltd on Tuesday blamed U.S. politics for a downturn in inquiries about English classes in the United States, as a decline in half-yearly earnings sent its shares to a one-year low.
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 U.S. President Donald Trump fired top federal government lawyer Sally Yates on Monday after she took the extraordinarily rare step of defying the White House and refused to defend new travel restrictions targeting seven Muslim-majority nations.