TORONTO Aug 25 Canada's main share index edged higher on Thursday as mining stocks pared some recent losses before the start of a global central bankers' gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 4.48 points, or 0.03 percent, at 14,630.72. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Sandra Maler)