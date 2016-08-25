BRIEF-Posera appoints Dan Poirier as CEO
* Posera announces appointment of Mr. Dan Poirier as chief executive officer
TORONTO Aug 25 Canada's main share index edged higher on Thursday as mining stocks pared some recent losses before the start of a global central bankers' gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 4.48 points, or 0.03 percent, at 14,630.72. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Filed settlement to its electric security plan pending at public utilities commission of Ohio
* Horace Mann chief financial officer Dwayne D. Hallman to take medical leave; Bret A. Conklin named acting chief financial officer