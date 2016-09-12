Sony takes $976 mln charge on film segment in Oct-Dec
TOKYO, Jan 30 Sony Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its film segment in October-December.
TORONTO, Sept 12 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Monday, boosted by a jump in Open Text shares after the software company acquired a rival's assets and by reduced bets on a near-term U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 57.06 points, or 0.39 percent, at 14,597.06. Six of its 10 main sectors rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Navigator Holdings Ltd. contemplating new senior unsecured bond issue
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)