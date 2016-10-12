RPT-WRAPUP 6-Chaos, anger as Trump order halts some Muslim immigrants
* Ban affects Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen
TORONTO Oct 12 Canada's main stock index advanced on Wednesday for the first session in four as a rally in gold mining and other materials stocks offset a drop in energy companies spurred by falling oil prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 69.37 points, or 0.48 percent, at 14,618.97. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Jan 28 A new ban on U.S. travel for nationals of seven Middle Eastern countries caught the airline industry unprepared, with flight crew from those states also barred from entering, the International Air Transport Association said on Saturday.
OTTAWA/TORONTO, Jan 28 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed those fleeing war and persecution on Saturday even as Canadian airlines said they would turn back U.S.-bound passengers to comply with an immigration ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries.