TORONTO Oct 12 Canada's main stock index advanced on Wednesday for the first session in four as a rally in gold mining and other materials stocks offset a drop in energy companies spurred by falling oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 69.37 points, or 0.48 percent, at 14,618.97. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Sandra Maler)