UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
TORONTO Oct 19 Canada's main stock index recorded its highest close since June 2015 on Wednesday, as energy stocks jumped with oil prices after a big fall in U.S. crude stockpiles and higher gold prices boosted miners of the precious metal.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 88.24 points, or 0.60 percent, at 14,840.49. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
