TORONTO Nov 4 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Friday to its lowest closing level in six weeks amid declines in energy and banking shares, pressured by lower oil prices and an uncertain U.S. interest rate and political environment.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 74.17 points, or 0.51 percent, at 14,509.25. Nine of the index's 10 main industry groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)