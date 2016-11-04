BRIEF-Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Andy Jones stepping down - FT citing memo
TORONTO Nov 4 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Friday to its lowest closing level in six weeks amid declines in energy and banking shares, pressured by lower oil prices and an uncertain U.S. interest rate and political environment.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 74.17 points, or 0.51 percent, at 14,509.25. Nine of the index's 10 main industry groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward revision to fourth-quarter growth.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion offer to buy Swiss biotech Actelion including a plan to spin out a separate research company is "very attractive", one of Actelion's 40 biggest investors said on Thursday.