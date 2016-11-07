BRIEF-Cardinal Financial posts Q4 earnings per share $0.32
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
TORONTO Nov 7 Canada's benchmark stock index rose the most in nearly three weeks on Monday, led by banks and energy as oil rose and the FBI cleared U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton of wrongdoing over emails just ahead of the U.S. election.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 143.20 points, or 0.99 percent, at 14,652.45. Nine of the index's 10 main industry groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Jan 25 U.S. health insurers are making their case to Republican lawmakers over how Americans sign up for individual insurance and pushing for other changes to shape the replacement of former President Barack Obama's national healthcare law.
* Dollar hits seven-week low on Trump worries, sterling jumps