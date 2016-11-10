BRIEF-McKesson to acquire CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 bln
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.86 from continuing operations
TORONTO Nov 10 Canada's main stock index dipped on Thursday as lower commodity prices weighed on gold mining and energy stocks, while higher bond yields weighed on defensive sectors, such as utilities, telecoms and consumer staples.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 15.73 points, or 0.11 percent, at 14,744.18. Seven of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Sl Green Realty Corp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 eps of $0.44 and $2.34 per share; and FFO of $1.43 and $8.29 per share
* Files for offering of up to 826,250 shares of common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: