UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
TORONTO Nov 15 Canada's benchmark stock index on Tuesday notched its biggest gain since September as energy shares tracked oil higher, while gold miners and defensive stocks pared some recent losses as investors weighed an uncertain outlook for U.S. economic policy.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 157.83 points, or 1.08 percent, at 14,756.28. Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
LIMA, Jan 27 Brazilian construction company Odebrecht said on Friday it was willing to sell off its remaining contracts with Peru as it faces a massive graft inquiry and calls from the government to leave the Andean country.
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis ordered cost-cutting reviews of two major aircraft acquisition programs, the F-35 fighter jet and Boeing Co's next-generation of Air Force One presidential plane, according to Pentagon memos released on Friday.