UPDATE 2-German prosecutors open fraud inquiry into former VW CEO
* VW pledges full cooperation with prosecutors (Adds comments from VW, analysts, background and shares)
TORONTO Nov 22 Canada's benchmark stock index rose to a fresh 17-month high on Tuesday as base metal mining and financial shares rose, offsetting some profit-taking in energy shares ahead of a meeting next week of major oil producers.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 60.51 points, or 0.40 percent, at 15,100.38. Seven of the index's 10 main industry groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)
* VW pledges full cooperation with prosecutors (Adds comments from VW, analysts, background and shares)
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada's main stock index inched higher in early trade on Friday and was on track for a 0.6 percent gain on the week, as industrial, technology and telecom gains offset losses for energy stocks as oil prices fell.
* Says public offering of 8.50 million common shares priced at $10.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: