BRIEF-Synchrony financial and Belk extend consumer financing program agreement
TORONTO Nov 24 Canada's main stock index dipped on Thursday as energy stocks pared some recent gains, offsetting a rebound in the materials group as copper rallied.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 5.71 points, or 0.04 percent, at 15,075.20. Five of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Morien Resources - Pursuant to NCIB, co may acquire up to 4.2 million common shares, representing about 10% of public float of morien as of Jan. 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 25 Luis Alvarez, the head of BT's multi-national corporate division, will take direct responsibility for the firm's European business following an Italian accounting scandal, a person familiar with the situation said.