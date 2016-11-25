BRIEF-Scynexis announces appointment Marion Mccourt to its board
* Scynexis announces appointment of industry veteran Marion Mccourt to its board of directors
TORONTO Nov 25 Canada's main stock index ended nearly unchanged on Friday as several utilities jumped after Alberta agreed to pay them compensation and financial and railroad stocks climbed, offsetting losses for energy as oil prices pulled back.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 0.24 of a point, or 0 percent, at 15,075.44. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
* Sotheby's - sotheby's and Artmyn to collaborate on an exclusive digital pilot project in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ACNB Corp - On Jan 24, Thomas A. Ritter, president & chief executive officer of co announced his retirement effective close of business on May 5, 2017