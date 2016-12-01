BRIEF-Poxel Q4 cash and cash equivalents at 45.6 million euros
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)
TORONTO Dec 1 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, pulling back from an earlier new 17-month high as higher bond yields pressured defensive stocks, offsetting further gains for energy shares after a deal by OPEC to cut output boosted oil prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 55.32 points, or 0.37 percent, at 15,027.53. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chris Reese)
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)
ZURICH, Jan 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 8,420 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were fractionally lower on Friday in holiday-thinned trade but were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar retained gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.