BRIEF-FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS OF $0.55 PER SHARE
* FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS; ANNOUNCES INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.24 PER SHARE
TORONTO Dec 2 Canada's main stock index made a small gain on Friday, with gold miners and other materials stocks rising on higher commodity prices while railways, insurers and energy stocks weighed.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 24.99 points, or 0.17 percent, at 15,052.52. It slipped 0.15 percent on the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS; ANNOUNCES INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.24 PER SHARE
* Qtrly Xbox live monthly active users grew 15 percent to 55 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2jCQFwT) Further company coverage:
* FB Financial Corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end results