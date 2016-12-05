Nikkei pushes closer to one-year high, on track for weekly gain
* Market gets tailwind from dollar's overnight 1.1 gain vs yen
TORONTO Dec 5 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Monday as recent strength in commodity prices supported the energy and materials groups, while a fresh record high for the Dow Jones industrials contributed to greater investor confidence.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 42.65 points, or 0.28 percent, at 15,095.17. Seven of the index's 10 main industry groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)
Jan 26 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's Barr Laboratories Inc has reached a $225 million settlement in an antitrust class action that accused the drugmaker of keeping a generic version of Bayer AG's antibiotic Cipro off the market, court documents showed.
TOKYO, Jan 27 Toshiba Corp's board on Friday approved plans to make its core chip business a separate company and seek outside investment in it, aiming to avoid being crippled by an upcoming multi-billion dollar writedown for its U.S. nuclear business.