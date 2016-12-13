BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy signs contract to expand operations into Oklahoma
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
TORONTO Dec 13 Canada's main stock index rose to a fresh 19-month high on Tuesday, led by gains for heavyweight energy and banking stocks, while materials stocks weighed.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 97.57 points, or 0.64 percent, at 15,385.27. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Diane Craft)
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.