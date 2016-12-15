BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from United Integrated Services, Applied Materials
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
TORONTO Dec 15 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Thursday, helped by broad gains for financial stocks a day after the Federal Reserve hiked U.S. interest rates and struck a hawkish note on further increases, a move which weighed on gold miners.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 21.13 points, or 0.14 percent, at 15,218.31. Six of the index's 10 main sector groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, getting a lift from record finishes on Wall Street on hopes the new U.S. administration will push up growth through a spending boost.