BRIEF-Figeac Aero signs a contract with Spirit Aerosystems
* Contract will bring to company full contribution to turnover as of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TORONTO Jan 4 Canada's main stock index rose to its highest close since September 2014 on Wednesday, led by financial and industrial shares, as investors bet that the rally in oil prices will lead to better growth in corporate earnings.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 113.72 points, or 0.74 percent, at 15,516.75. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)
Jan 24 BlackRock Inc will scrutinize how companies plan to use the cash they bring back to the United States as part of a tax holiday backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, CEO Larry Fink said in a letter distributed on Tuesday.
