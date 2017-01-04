TORONTO Jan 4 Canada's main stock index rose to its highest close since September 2014 on Wednesday, led by financial and industrial shares, as investors bet that the rally in oil prices will lead to better growth in corporate earnings.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 113.72 points, or 0.74 percent, at 15,516.75. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)