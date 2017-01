TORONTO Jan 6 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as gold miners and other materials stocks led a broad retreat to end an otherwise robust week of gains to start 2017.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 90.53 points, or 0.58 percent, at 15,496.05. The index gained 1.4 percent over the holiday-shortened week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)