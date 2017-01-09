TORONTO Jan 9 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, following a sharp retreat in energy stocks as oil prices dropped, and as financial and industrial stocks also slipped.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 107.10 points, or 0.69 percent, at 15,388.95. Eight of the index's 10 main groups fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Diane Craft)