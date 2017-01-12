BRIEF-European Commission clears Abbott acquisition of Alere
* Alere inc - "We remain highly confident that merger will close according to terms of agreement" with Abbott Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO Jan 12 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Thursday, pressured by losses for heavyweight financial and energy stocks as investors took some money off the table following solid gains since the U.S. presidential election.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16. Eight of the index's 10 main industry groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)
* Alere inc - "We remain highly confident that merger will close according to terms of agreement" with Abbott Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says
Jan 25 Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.