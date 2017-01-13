TORONTO Jan 13 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Friday, to finish a tumultuous week almost unchanged, as higher bond yields and solid U.S. bank earnings helped boost the index's heavyweight financials sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 79.12 points, or 0.51 percent, at 15,497.28. Eight of its main sectors rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chris Reese)