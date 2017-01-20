TORONTO Jan 20 Canada's benchmark stock index rose to a two-week high on Friday, led by financial and resource stocks as commodity prices rose, with investors brushing off a more uncertain outlook for NAFTA after the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. president.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 138.07 points, or 0.90 percent, at 15,547.88. Eight of the index's 10 main industry groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)