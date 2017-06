TORONTO Jan 27 Canada's benchmark stock index slipped for a second straight day on Friday as oil prices fell and some heavyweight energy shares lost ground, while electronics manufacturer Celestica Inc jumped to a 12-year high.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 39.71 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,575.81. Five of the index's 10 main industry groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)