TORONTO Feb 10 Canada's benchmark stock index closed at a record high on Friday, propelled by higher oil prices and U.S. markets, while an unexpected surge in domestic job growth suggested a brighter economic outlook.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index finished up 111.82 points, or 0.72 percent, at 15,729.12. All but one of the index's 10 main industry groups ended in positive territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho, editing by G Crosse)