CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as financial, energy stocks lead broad retreat
* Financial stocks fall 0.5 percent, energy stocks fall 1.2 percent
TORONTO Feb 23 Canada's main stock index fell for the second straight day on Thursday as financial and industrial shares pared recent gains, while the materials group lost ground as base metal prices slumped.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 49.02 points, or 0.31 percent, at 15,781.20. Seven of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)
TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, as energy stocks, dragged by lower oil prices, and financials led broad declines.
June 15 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices continued to fall and investors remained concerned about U.S. economic growth despite a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.