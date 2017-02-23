TORONTO Feb 23 Canada's main stock index fell for the second straight day on Thursday as financial and industrial shares pared recent gains, while the materials group lost ground as base metal prices slumped.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 49.02 points, or 0.31 percent, at 15,781.20. Seven of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)