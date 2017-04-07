OTTAWA, April 7 Canada's main stock index ended modestly lower on Friday as financial and natural resource shares lost ground, while concerns about escalating geopolitical tensions after a U.S. strike in Syria prompted a risk-off sentiment among investors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 30.05 points, or 0.19 percent, at 15,667.13 shortly after the closing bell. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)