CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as financial, energy stocks lead broad retreat
* Financial stocks fall 0.5 percent, energy stocks fall 1.2 percent
OTTAWA, April 7 Canada's main stock index ended modestly lower on Friday as financial and natural resource shares lost ground, while concerns about escalating geopolitical tensions after a U.S. strike in Syria prompted a risk-off sentiment among investors.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 30.05 points, or 0.19 percent, at 15,667.13 shortly after the closing bell. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, as energy stocks, dragged by lower oil prices, and financials led broad declines.
June 15 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices continued to fall and investors remained concerned about U.S. economic growth despite a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.