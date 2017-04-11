CANADA STOCKS-TSX slumps as energy stocks fall with oil
* Six decliners for every advancer; energy group down 3.9 pct
TORONTO, April 11 Canada's main stock index ended slightly lower on Tuesday as financial stocks weighed, while a flight to safety boosted gold prices and helped miners and as shares of Bombardier Inc jumped on reports it and Siemens were discussing a merger of rail operations.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 3.68 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,727.11. Half of its 10 main sectors fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
TORONTO, June 14 Canada's main stock index slumped on Wednesday to its lowest close in six months as a drop in crude oil prices pressured energy shares, while the materials group also lost ground as a Federal Reserve interest rate hike weighed on gold prices.
TORONTO, June 14 Canada's main stock index moved lower on Wednesday as energy stocks fell with a drop in oil prices and loyalty program company Aimia plunged after suspending its dividend payments.