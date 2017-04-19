CANADA STOCKS-TSX slumps as energy stocks fall with oil
* Six decliners for every advancer; energy group down 3.9 pct
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Wednesday as a sharp fall in oil prices weighed on its heavyweight energy sector and gold miners slipped with lower prices for the precious metal.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 69.69 points, or 0.45 percent, at 15,552.88. Six of its 10 main groups fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Sandra Maler)
TORONTO, June 14 Canada's main stock index slumped on Wednesday to its lowest close in six months as a drop in crude oil prices pressured energy shares, while the materials group also lost ground as a Federal Reserve interest rate hike weighed on gold prices.
TORONTO, June 14 Canada's main stock index moved lower on Wednesday as energy stocks fell with a drop in oil prices and loyalty program company Aimia plunged after suspending its dividend payments.