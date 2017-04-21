CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as financial, energy stocks lead broad retreat
* Financial stocks fall 0.5 percent, energy stocks fall 1.2 percent
TORONTO, April 21 Canada's benchmark stock index slipped on Friday as bank stocks pulled back with lower bond yields after weak inflation data, while energy stocks gained despite an oil price dive.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 11.08 points, or 0.07 percent, at 15,614.48. It gained 0.5 percent on the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)
TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, as energy stocks, dragged by lower oil prices, and financials led broad declines.
June 15 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices continued to fall and investors remained concerned about U.S. economic growth despite a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.