TORONTO May 9 Canada's main stock index fell more than half a percent on Tuesday as bank and energy stocks led the market lower, but Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and Home Capital Group Inc stocks soared as investors cheered news from the companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 82.88 points, or 0.53 percent, at 15,569.2. Seven of the index's 10 key sectors lost ground. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chris Reese)