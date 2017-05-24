TORONTO May 24 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, with an earnings miss from Bank of Montreal weighing on that stock and also putting pressure on other big banks yet to report quarterly earnings.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 57.45 points, or 0.37 percent, at 15,419.49. Financial stocks lost 0.8 percent overall, while the energy sector fell 1 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)