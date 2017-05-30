CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat shortly after open as banks offset materials
TORONTO, June 21 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Wednesday, as bank stock declines offset gains in mining shares.
TORONTO May 30 Canada's main stock index closed down on Tuesday, as energy shares fell, dragged lower by cheaper oil and political tension in Western Canada over a Kinder Morgan pipeline project.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 49.56 points, or 0.3 percent, at 15,372.35.
Five of the index's 10 main groups gave up ground. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Cooney)
TORONTO, June 21 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Wednesday, as bank stock declines offset gains in mining shares.
June 21 Canadian stock futures pointed to a lower opening on Wednesday as the slump in oil prices continued, with investors fretting over no relief from a production cutback deal between OPEC and non-OPEC producers.
TORONTO, June 20 Canada's benchmark stock index closed sharply lower on Tuesday as energy shares dived alongside oil prices, while Cenovus Energy Inc tumbled after the company said its chief executive was stepping down.