TORONTO May 30 Canada's main stock index closed down on Tuesday, as energy shares fell, dragged lower by cheaper oil and political tension in Western Canada over a Kinder Morgan pipeline project.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 49.56 points, or 0.3 percent, at 15,372.35.

Five of the index's 10 main groups gave up ground. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Cooney)