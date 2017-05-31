TORONTO May 31 Canada's benchmark stock index finished lower on Wednesday as a slide in oil prices squeezed energy companies, while a quarterly report on the country's economy cast a cloud over financial shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 22.44 points, or 0.15 percent, at 15,349.91. Half of the index's 10 key industry sectors ended lower. (Reporting by Solarina Ho, editing by G Crosse)