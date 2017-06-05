CANADA STOCKS-Futures rise as oil prices edge up
June 22 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices recovered from multi-month lows after data showed U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles fell.
TORONTO, June 5 Canada's benchmark stock index finished lower on Monday, as resources and financial services, partly weighed lower by the latest housing data in Toronto, kept the market in negative territory.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 32.97 points, or 0.21 percent, to 15,409.78. All but two of the index's main industry groups were in lower territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho, editing by G Crosse)
TORONTO, June 21 Canada's benchmark stock index edged lower on Wednesday as a slump in oil prices pressured energy and financial shares, offsetting a rally in gold stocks as the U.S. dollar fell.
