TORONTO, June 5 Canada's benchmark stock index finished lower on Monday, as resources and financial services, partly weighed lower by the latest housing data in Toronto, kept the market in negative territory.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 32.97 points, or 0.21 percent, to 15,409.78. All but two of the index's main industry groups were in lower territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho, editing by G Crosse)