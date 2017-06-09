TORONTO, June 9 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Friday, led by financial and energy shares as oil prices rose and a stronger-than-expected domestic jobs gain added to the case for interest rate hikes from the Bank of Canada.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 50.12 points, or 0.32 percent, at 15,473.21. Just three of the index's 10 main industry groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)