TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index fell
to a new 6-month low on Thursday, tracking global markets that
fell on concerns over the pace of economic growth, while the
energy and materials groups were squeezed by lower prices for
oil and gold.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
unofficially closed down 9.71 points, or 0.06 percent,
at 15,160.42 after paring some earlier losses. Just three of the
index's 10 main groups ended lower.
