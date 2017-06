TORONTO, June 23 Canada's main stock index finished broadly higher on Friday, as resource stocks led the rally, but BlackBerry saw its biggest one-day fall in about 2-1/2 years after disappointing first quarter sales.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 99.66 points, or 0.65 percent, at 15,319.56. Eight of the index's 10 main groups advanced. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Sandra Maler)