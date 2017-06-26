CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures get a lift from higher commodity prices
June 27 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as a weaker U.S. dollar boosted oil and gold prices.
TORONTO, June 26 Canada's main stock index edged lower on Monday in cautious trading ahead of quarter-end, as declines in the heavyweight resource and financial groups offset gains for consumer-related shares.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 3.54 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,316.02. Five of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bill Trott)
June 27 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as a weaker U.S. dollar boosted oil and gold prices.
TORONTO, June 26 Canada's main stock index edged lower on Monday in cautious trading ahead of the end of the second quarter, as declines in the heavyweight resource and financial groups offset gains for consumer-related shares.
* Materials group down 0.9 percent, energy stocks fall 1 percent