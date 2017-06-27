TORONTO, June 27 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Tuesday as technology and gold mining shares retreated, offsetting gains for the energy sector as oil prices climbed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 34.80 points, or 0.23 percent, at 15,281.22. Seven of the index's 10 main industry groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)